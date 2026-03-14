Former Sony Santa Monica writer wants to see NSFW minigames make a return in the God of War Trilogy Remake

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They're certainly more of a product of their time than they are a necessary part of the original God of War trilogy, but one former developer at Sony Santa Monica hopes that the infamous sex minigames will make their way into the recently revealed God of War Trilogy Remake. Streamer, voice actor and internet personality Alanah Pearce recently explained how they came about, and it seems they may not have been nearly as much about the dominant male power fantasy as they first seem.

In a recent clip, caught by GamesRadar+, Pearce reveals women were behind much of the design of those minigames. "They were largely worked on by women on that dev team. In fact, when you walk into, I think it's Aphrodite's chamber, this was designed - again, including a group of women - to look like a labia. It's literally designed to be evocative of a vagina. And the women were the ones who did that," she said. "I feel like a lot of people didn't notice that. I worked with one of the women who worked on these, and she was very proud of it, and it was really fucking cool."

"I recognize that in God of War, like, it's a little silly the way it was in those games," Pearce continued. "But again, I think it should still be in those remakes. I think it belongs there. I don't think it was disrespectful to women. I think that, if anything, those games are quite critical of who Kratos is as a person. The rage is clearly not fulfilling to him. It almost serves the journey that he ends up going on in 2018 and Ragnarök better if you have that version of him to begin with. I don't think it should be changed personally. I definitely think they should be there."

It's difficult to say whether the sex minigames will be making a return. While it's sure to draw a hail of fire from the internet if they're cut entirely, it also feels like the days where you had to keep your audience interested by making them mash a button to show their virility have gone past us.