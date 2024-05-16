Former Rockstar lead Dan Houser's new studio is working on a third-person action adventure game

HQ

Dan Houser, Rockstar co-founder and former Grand Theft Auto lead, founded his new studio Absurd Ventures last year. Now, as per a job listing for a lead game designer, we know what game the studio is working on.

According to the listing, Absurd Ventures is working on an "open world action-adventure game." A lot of games fit that bill, but there's also a focus on third-person and combat across a variety of game modes here.

Absurd Ventures isn't just going to be making games, as it'll also be dipping its toes into books, graphic novels, podcasts, and more interactive media. The studio has also been active on social media, posting weird teases like the one you can see below: