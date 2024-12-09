Former Rockstar developer: 'The team could easily put a date on the next GTA VI trailer'

HQ

The Grand Theft Auto series is the highest grossing entertainment franchise of all time, and Grand Theft Auto VI will undoubtedly be the biggest launch of 2025. This means there are millions of fans around the world feverishly waiting for news, and Rockstar has a habit of leaving months, if not years, between signs of life from their projects.

So why is this the case? Mike York worked as an animator for Rockstar for six years, but left the studio some time ago. In a new YouTube video he explains that being completely silent is actually a pretty brilliant marketing strategy:

"Specifically Rockstar, they're very secretive about what they do, and this is a really cool tactic because it creates allure and it creates mystery and it creates people talking about it without them having to do anything. The more they're silent the better it is, because the more people will be antsy and want to talk about it and have this feeling of not knowing what's going to happen. They could easily release the trailer date and be like, 'Hey this is when the trailer's coming out,' but they don't do it. And they don't do it on purpose because it's a really, really good marketing tactic. If you think about it, it creates these really cool theories. This brings the fans together. This is a really cool way to get fans to talk about your game when you're not releasing anything yet, in-between the times."

There has been plenty of speculation, but when do you think we'll see more signs of life from the game?