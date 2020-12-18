Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Fable

Former Remedy Entertainment writer picked up by Fable team

After previously working on Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Anna Megill will be heading to Playground Games as Fable's Lead Writer.

Fable was one of the Xbox Series S/X titles announced this summer, although it is still very early on in development and we should not expect it to be released before 2022. But, now the game has at least found a Lead Writer, and it's Anna Megill that has been chosen for the honour.

She is probably mostly known as the former writer at the Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment who wrote Control, but she also wrote the script for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and has been working at the Swedish studio Massive Entertainment recently. Megill revealed that she will work on Fable at Playground Games on Twitter, and explains that it wasn't obvious that she would take the job:

"I wasn't sure this new Fable was right for me. I was like "Is this going to be just a bunch of medieval fart jokes?" But the team's story vision reassured and excited me. It's a PERFECT fit. I can't wait to get started. I'm going to live in an English country cottage and write fairy tales, you all. Twelve-year-old me would die of happiness if she knew."

We wish Anna Megill good luck and looks forward to see what she and Playground Games will do with this classic RPG franchise.

Fable

