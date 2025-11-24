Former Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner could land at Aston Martin, according to reports

HQ

Christian Horner, former Red Bull team principal who was fired last July amid power struggles in the Formula 1 team - and possibly allegations of misconduct - could return to the sport soon as the team principal for Aston Martin. This would mean Horner would replace Andy Cowell, who was appointed in July 2024, according to reports from BBC.

The reason for the sudden replacement of Cowell could be Adrian Newey. Newey, a legendary engineer who cars have won 14 drivers' titles and 12 constructors' titles, who worked with Ayrton Senna and will be subject of a documentary feature produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was hired by Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll. However, there have been reports that Newey and Cowell have had many arguments and disagreements.

Adrian Newey remains a key piece for the future of the F1 team: Stroll has invested millions of dollars to make Aston Martin a more competitive team, and Cowell is the more expendable piece in the equation. According to Motorsport, Newey has the higher salary in the company, and holds a minority stake.