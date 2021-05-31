Former Quicksilver Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play Kraven the Hunter in upcoming Sony Pictures Marvel movie

You're watching Advertisements

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming Sony Pictures Marvel production Kraven the Hunter. The star who previously played Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron will be swapping out the speedster for the notorious antihero, who is regarded as one of Spider-Man's greatest foes.

According to Deadline, Taylor-Johnson received attention for the role after blowing away the top brass during his scenes with Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. As the report stated, "the studio acted fast to get him on the phone," with a deal being sealed fairly quickly upon doing so.

The exact plot details for the movie remain under wraps, as it is still in the very early stages of production. But, a release date of January 13, 2023 was at least mentioned.