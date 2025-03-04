Former publisher Acclaim is making a comeback

HQ

If you played video games in the late 1980 and 1990s, you might be familiar with the publisher Acclaim Entertainment. This company represented many games during that period, but never really managed to find its place in the 2000s and beyond, even becoming defunct in 2004. It turns out, this won't be the end of Acclaim, because over two decades later the company is set to be reborn.

A team of industry veterans are set to bring back Acclaim, all as part of a new company that will focus on publishing projects from independent studios and its own original IP. The aim of this will be to rekindle the love of its classic titles, presenting them to a new generation of players.

Acclaim will be headed up by CEO Alex Josef, who has commented on the company's return by adding: "It's an absolute honor and pleasure to be leading the charge in bringing Acclaim back to the forefront of the games industry. We're fortunate that we have an extremely talented team and that we've already signed some incredible indie titles, which we'll be revealing soon."

It's unclear just what will be making up Acclaim's portfolio to begin with, but we do know that the company will be supported by a few other names across the entertainment industry, including professional wrestler Jeff Jarrett.