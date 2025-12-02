Former Premier League and England star "from the 2010s" arrested at airport over rape allegations

HQ

British tabloid The Sun has published that a former England and Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, although they cannot legally reveal the name. The former was "discreetly pulled aside by Border Force" at a passport control point at Stansted airport in London and was bailed until February 2026 pending further inquiries.

According to the very few information, he was wanted by an allegation of attempted rape by his former partner, something that reportedly happened years ago.

There are no information about the identity of the former footballer, who "has been quite visible in public recently", according to a source. They only said that he "played for England in the 2010s", which sparked speculation on social media, but so far, his name has not been revealed.