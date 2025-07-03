English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Former Portuguese PM faces renewed corruption trial

José Sócrates returns to court years after original charges were dismissed.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Portugal. Portugal's former Prime Minister José Sócrates has appeared in court on Thursday as part of a long-awaited corruption trial, marking a dramatic return of a case once thought closed. Here's what he said before entering the building.

"Four years later, the state forces me to come to court again to respond to exactly the same charges. The investigating judge, four years ago, considered that none of the charges were substantiated, not a single one. And he also considered them to be completely time-barred."

The charges have resurfaced after a judicial review, despite his defense arguing procedural abuse and expired deadlines. Sócrates, who governed during the financial crisis, continues to deny all allegations related to money laundering, bribery, and fraud.

Former Portuguese PM faces renewed corruption trial
Portugal Lisbon 2 May 2008 conference with Primer Ministry José Socrates // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPortugal


Loading next content