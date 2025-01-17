Former PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida says Sony needs remasters to keep making single-player games

HQ

Sony has caught a fair bit of flak for its re-releases of recent games. Whether it's the fourth new version of The Last of Us, or another heavy hitter being released on PC, these "new" versions of already released games can provide some fun updates, but some fans would rather just get entirely new games.

However, according to PlayStation veteran Shuhei Yoshida, who just finished a 31-year run with the company, Sony needs you to buy these remasters more than you may think. "Single-player games now cost so much," he told the Kinda Funny Gamescast. "So they need additional income by doing remasters and porting to PC to be able to do that."

With projects costing so much, each major release from a company like Sony is a gamble in a way. If that gamble blows up in your face like a certain live-service project did last year, then a company like Sony is going to start looking at safer bets, such as a remaster of a game that already has an established fanbase.