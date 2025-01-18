English
Bloodborne

Former Playstation executive: Bloodborne's PC version is being held back by Miyazaki Himself

The celebrated game looks to be stuck on PS4 for another couple of years, sadly.

It's no secret that fans are clamoring for a remake or at least a PC version of Bloodborne, and former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida has a theory about why the game is still only available on PlayStation 4.

Yoshida explains that Hidetaka Miyazaki, the game's creator, has such a deep and personal love for Bloodborne that he doesn't want anyone else to handle the game. Miyazaki simply wants to do the work himself to ensure everything is done right, but his extremely packed schedule causes problems, and he simply doesn't have the time. In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, Yoshida said:

"I have only my personal theory to that situation. I left first-party, so I don't know what's going on, but my theory is because I remember Miyazaki really, really loved Bloodborne, you know what he created and so I think he is interested, but he's so successful and he's so busy so he cannot do it himself, but he doesn't want anyone else to touch it. So that's my theory, and the PlayStation team respects his wish."

This could very well explain why a PC port or remaster of Bloodborne still hasn't become a reality, leaving us fans to simply keep dreaming and hoping.

Would you like to see a PC port or remake of Bloodborne?

Bloodborne

