Former Playstation boss Shawn Layden is now working for Tencent

Many of us remember Shawn Layden as the face of Playstation especially here in the west. Layden left his position some years ago, and Sony made an announcement about it back in September 30, 2019. Later Layden announced that he retired due to exhaustion.

It seems that now Layden has gotten his rest, and has now accepted a position as a strategic advisor in Tencent, which is a Chinese tech giant. Layden announced his new job in LinkedIn.

"UPDATE: I am delighted to share that I have recently joined #Tencent Games as a strategic advisor. In this new role, I hope to advise, assist, and support the team at Tencent as they deepen their activities and commitments within the industry to which I've devoted the majority of my career. We are at an epoch defining moment in gaming and interactive entertainment. There are many possible roads ahead but only a few are profound, broadening, inclusive, edifying, inspiring, and/or sustainable. I am thrilled to continue this journey of discovery and thank Tencent for the opportunity."

We in Gamereactor wish former Playstation boss all the best in his new job.