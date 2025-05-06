Former PlayStation boss says rising game prices was "going to happen sooner or later"

HQ

After recently retiring from PlayStation, former boss of the blue team Shuhei Yoshida has been sharing insights and opinions about the gaming industry, and is often interviewed for a bit of wisdom garnered during his illustrious career.

Speaking with PlayStation Inside (the same interview where he shared how he saved Gran Turismo), Yoshida talked a bit about the future of game prices, as it seems in the near future $80 will be the new standard.

"I think it was going to happen sooner or later, maybe not from Nintendo, but it was going to happen eventually," he said. "We live in contrasting times, where inflation is real and significant, but people expect games that are ever more ambitious and therefore expensive to develop to cost the same. It's an impossible equation."

"Each publisher or manufacturer sets the price of its games, of course, but in the end the heart of the matter lies in production costs," Yoshida continued, outlining that as production costs rise, so do the prices of games.

Still, it's a difficult pill to swallow for many consumers, who will now have to question whether they can afford to buy the latest release more than ever before.