Former PlayStation boss reveals why Sony finally decided to make sure Shenmue 3 got made

During DevGAMM, Gamereactor's correspondent, our Spanish editor David Caballero, had the opportunity to chat with former PlayStation boss Adam Boyes (now head of Vivrato). He was there when Shenmue 3 was announced, and we took the opportunity to ask him if he had any anecdotes or stories from that time to share.

Boyes replied that one of the most important lessons he learned at PlayStation was that "sometimes it's hard to understand what the public likes." That's why he was careful to support his team in realizing what developers were really passionate about:

"So two of the things I'm most proud of is, first of all, as our developer relations and publisher relations team, everyone on the account management team felt very empowered, and on the marketing team too as well, to find things that they love."

Social media was still not nearly as big back then, but Boyes soon realized what a powerful tool it could be, which brings us to another important thing he learned:

"And the second thing we learned is social media at the time was a useful tool. And so we used the hashtag #Buildingthelist, and that was actually where the Shenmue project came out of, right?

Because Gio Corsi, he was running third-party production, and he started this awesome sort of hashtag, and then people would just sort of vote every week. They'd tell us what games they want to see on building the list, and that list would grow and evolve."

And as you might guess, a lot of people missed Shenmue. Boyes goes on to explain what happened:

"And so the more and more Shenmue approached us, and people talked about Yu Suzuki. I remember having a side chat with Phil Spencer after we had announced the Shenmue 3 thing, and he said, congratulations on working with Yu Suzuki. And so it was really nice to be able to work with him and bring his vision to mainstream.

Because I think that's the thing. Some people just need advocacy and support, and I think it's important in our industry to support our legacy and history, but also the innovators and future thinkers."

Shenmue 3 was released in 2019 for both PC and PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, it wasn't the acclaimed comeback many had hoped for, but it still shows that your voice and the voices of others can definitely be heard, even amid the noise of social media.