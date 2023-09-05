Former PlayStation boss doesn't want Netflix, Amazon, stepping into video games

HQ

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden believes that gaming is facing multiple great threats, one of which is the appearance of non-endemics, AKA other big companies like Netflix, Amazon, Google, and more who want a piece of the lucrative gaming pie.

Speaking on the threats to gaming at GamesIndustry.biz's Investment Summit, Layden said: "First, consolidation can be an enemy of creativity. I also think rising costs in gaming are an existential threat to all of us. And the entry of non-endemics into the sector - otherwise known as the 'barbarians at the gate.'"

It appears that Layden isn't a fan of acquisitions, as shown by his first statement. But, he then continues:

"Right now we see all the big players going, 'Oh, gaming? It's bringing in billions of dollars a year? I want a piece of that' And so we have Google, Netflix, Apple and Amazon wanting to get piece and trying to disrupt out industry. I'm hoping gaming will be the first industry where we disrupt ourselves. Where it doesn't take a Google or an Amazon to completely flip the table. We should be smart enough to see these changes coming and prepare ourselves for that eventuality."

What do you think? Is Netflix a threat to gaming?