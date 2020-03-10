Former PlayStation boss does not miss the console wars

Despite the efforts of console makers to cool the furore surrounding the so-called console wars, they are still very much present today. One person who knows what it's like to be involved in a battle with a rival platform holder is Adam Boyes, who was previously a PlayStation executive until he left Sony in 2016.

Today, he is the CEO of Iron Galaxy Studios, and in an interview with US Gamer, he reveals that he does not miss his time at Sony because of the console wars:

"Sometimes I feel like I have an opinion, but it doesn't matter because I did that. I put in my all. I loved it. Built an incredible team, had an incredible experience. [...] So you think that I would have a FOMO that I'm not part of it, but it really isn't. There was so much stress and I think the whole console battle concept, it takes you over. It's like, that's all you think about."

Both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to launch later this year, and we assume that there will be yet another round of the age-old console war when they land, despite the fact that these days both formats are starting to work together thanks to cross-play and the fact that exclusive titles seem to becoming a thing of the past as more and more games can be enjoyed on PC too.

What is your opinion on the console wars? Are you a lover or a fighter?