Former Paradox head joins Swedish strategy developer Winterkeep Interactive

Swedish strategy studio Winterkeep Interactive is getting a bit of a leadership shake-up. Mattias Wiking, former Paradox Arctic founder with roles at Starbreeze, Grin, and Turborilla, is taking over as CEO from Karl Emdin.

Emdin, who led Winterkeep through its early stages, remains at the company as chairman of the board. "I'm really happy that Mattias is stepping in as CEO," he said in a press release. "He knows our team and what we're building here, and he just brings tons of experience along with a huge international network in gaming. Being CEO has been great, but this allows me to focus 100% on the game development, which is what I do best. Having Mattias take the lead feels fantastic, and it will make our team stronger and more versatile than ever."

Mattias, pictured below, had the following to say of his new role: "It truly feels like coming home. I have worked closely with everyone at the studio before, and we share a clear alignment on the goals and long-term direction. Winterkeep has a rare combination of experience, ambition, and culture. I'm excited to lead and grow the studio, and build on that foundation together with the team."

Winterkeep is currently working on a fantasy strategy 4X game, which is set to go into full production towards the end of 2026. While Winterkeep is still securing partners, it is currently backed by Behold Ventures. Behold's founder and managing partner Karl Magnus Troedsson said that Wilking's appointment as CEO is "the final piece of the puzzle," adding that "with Mattias stepping in as CEO, the studio now has the leadership needed to take the company forward."