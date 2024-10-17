Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies aged 31

HQ

Last night, a piece of news shocked the world as former One Direction band member Liam Payne was pronounced dead at the age of 31. Payne was staying at a hotel in Buenos Aires when police were called to the scene.

According to the BBC, police were called to the hotel following reports of an "aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol." Since Payne's death was announced, tributes have been pouring in from all over.

Fans have even gathered outside the hotel where Payne was staying. It's currently unclear how Payne fell off the balcony, but as this story is so fresh, more details are likely to arrive in time. TMZ revealed footage of what appeared to be Payne's body shortly after his death was announced, which led to widespread criticism over the exploitation of a tragic event.

Payne found fame at 17 when he took part in the X-Factor singing competition show. There, while he began as a solo artist, he was paired with four other singers by Simon Cowell to form One Direction, creating one of the most popular boy bands of all time.

