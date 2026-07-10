Former Olympian pleads not guilty to Washington D.C. Reflecting Pool vandalism charges

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If you've been following Gamereactor's World News coverage as of the past few weeks, you'll be familiar with the events concerning former Olympic canoeist David Hearn and the Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C. The maligned landmark has been in headlines following botched renovation efforts that President Donald Trump attributes to vandalism, with Hearn getting wrapped up in this proceeding following being arrested by US National Park officials who claim he was tampering with the new lining on the bottom of the pool.

Recently, Hearn was indicted on the grounds of vandalism with US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, expressing that Hearn committed a "deliberate act" of vandalism that caused more than $1,000 in damages, with this being a "case with tremendous evidence."

According to BBC News, Hearn is facing a felony charge of destruction of property, where he is accused of causing $1,000 worth of damage. However, despite these allegations, Hearn continues to stand firm that he did not vandalise the pool, that he is not guilty, and rather that he simply touched a piece of liner that was "delaminated".

Hearn's attorney, Norm Eisen, stated: "If Mr Hearn can be charged with a felony for touching the Reflecting Pool, every American is at risk. It is not a crime to touch the Reflecting Pool, to touch water, in the United States of America."

The next phase of this proceeding is a court appearance planned for August 5.