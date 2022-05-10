Former Nintendo quality manager joins Turn 10 as director of quality

HQ

Most people would agree that quality is always top notch when it comes to Nintendo titles. Now we might see some of that rub of to the Forza series as Heather Gearreald, former Quality Assurance Manager at Nintendo of America, has been revealing on LinkedIn that she has now started working at Turn 10 as Director Of Quality.

Turn 10 is currently working on Forza Motorsport, and is also overseeing Playground Games' Forza Horizon series. The latter studio was recently revealed to have started the development of the next game in the Horizon series, something Heather Gearreald surely will be involved with.