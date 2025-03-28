Former Nintendo employees thinks the popularity of Mario Kart 8 might lessen the need for Mario Kart 9

Technically, Mario Kart 8 was originally released in 2014 for the Wii U. It was popular on that console as well, but it was with the updated deluxe version for the Switch where it really took off, selling over 67 million copies.

Technically, this makes the Switch the only Nintendo console since the NES that hasn't had a new Mario Kart game, only a remaster. But for Switch 2, Mario Kart 9 has already been confirmed and on Wednesday we should find out more about it. While it's a sure-fire hit, not everyone is convinced it will fly off the shelves in the same way as the current title.

Former Nintendo employees Kit and Krysta have now commented on this on their YouTube channel and explain (via NintendoLife) why we should perhaps keep our hopes in check:

Krysta: "If you want to play the new one, Timmy also has to buy a $400 new console, I'm not sure Mom's convinced about that"

Kit: "Exactly, again - I have no doubt this is going to be an incredible game, I have no doubt that every Mario Kart sells well, but in terms of just the hill that this one in particular has to get over...this is Nintendo's goal... we have to do better than the last one - well are you really going to do better than 75 million?"

What do you think, will the superb Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reduce the need for Mario Kart 9, and how do you think the sequel will fare against the eighth?