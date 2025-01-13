Former Nintendo co-worker says the company is "uncomfortable" with the Switch 2 leaks

HQ

It's perhaps not surprising that things leak in the gaming industry. There are often thousands of people involved in really big projects, and no chain is stronger than its weakest link. The lure of exposing something to the world first therefore leads to information being revealed long before it is intended.

However, a console being so completely compromised as Switch 2 is a rarity. There is a lot to suggest that we now know what it looks like, what its performance is, how its new Joy-Cons work, what features it has, and much more.

Now a former Nintendo employee has commented on the matter in a Patreon video. It's a former Nintendo director of social media marketing and original content named Kit Ellis, who says that Nintendo is not happy about this development (transcribed by GamesRadar):

"It's not a great time for them now, it's an uncomfortable time for them now, they don't like what's happening, but once they announce this thing, and show games, and they're off to the races, and they're sharing their information... a lot of this is going to be in the rear-view mirror."

But Ellis doesn't think Nintendo is too worried, because the most important thing is the games and they've managed to keep a lid on them, he says. Although there are rumours about Mario Kart 9 at the console's launch, these are much more vague speculations than the hardware leaks.

What do you think, will Nintendo be affected by all the leaks that risk making Switch 2 less exciting and surprising at the unveiling?