Former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé joins GameStop

After retiring last year, when he left his role as president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimé is ready to come back for a new adventure in the world of video games. Starting from April 20, Fils-Aimé will join the board of directors at GameStop, alongside other veterans such as William Simon (Walmart, Cadbury Schweppes, PepsiCo and Nabisco) and James Symancyk (PetSmart, Academy Sports & Outdoors and Sam's Club).

The new board will take over from the previous team of execs (made up of Dan DeMatteo, Gerald Szczepanski, Larry Zilavy and Steve Koonin). With this move, GameStop is trying to stay afloat as it moves through stormy waters, especially in the United States, where many stores have closed and the situation is far from positive.

The announcement comes from Fils-Aimé himself on Twitter, with the following message:

"The gaming industry needs a healthy and vibrant GameStop. I look forward to being a part of GameStop's corporate board and helping to make this happen."

A Gamestop statement then added:

"The board refreshment and governance enhancements announced today represent an important milestone in GameStop's transformation as we continue to evolve the company's business strategy for long-term success," as said by GameStop chief executive George Sherman. "They are each highly qualified and bring significant, relevant experience to our turnaround."

Reggie's choice is undoubtedly appropriate since the former Nintendo of America President is much loved by the gaming community, as well as having many years of experience in the industry.

What do you think of Reggie's return?

Thanks, VentureBeat.