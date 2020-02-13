LIVE

Former Nike CDO Adam Sussman named president of Epic

The sporting giant's outgoing chief digital officer is Epic Games' new president.

Nike's chief digital officer, Adam Sussman, has just been confirmed as the new president of Fortnite developer Epic Games.

While Sussman leaves the sporting giant for Epic after more than half a decade, it's not his first stint in gaming and he has held senior roles at EA, Take-Two, and Zynga in the past.

"After 5.5 great years at Nike, I have decided to move on to my next opportunity as President of Epic Games," Sussman wrote on LinkedIn.

"Nike is an amazing brand, I got a chance to work with many great people and I am so proud of what we accomplished together. While it's bittersweet, I am so excited to join Epic and honored to be part of the remarkable team that has built one of the biggest games in the world.

"2020 will be a big year for me and my wife, 3 kids and two dogs...A return to gaming, a move to North Carolina and an opportunity to help change the future of gaming."

Fortnite is obviously the jewel in Epic's crown, although the company has recently launched a digital store to rival Steam on PC. With Sussman in place, the studio will no doubt be looking to continue their strong momentum into the new decade.

