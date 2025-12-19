Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family die in a plane crash in North Carolina

HQ

A plane crash in North Carolina has killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, 55, alongside his wife, his two children, and three other people. The plane was a business jet, a Cessna C550 that crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 local time on Thursday (16:20 CET, 15:20 GMT).

The plane was owned by a company tied to Biffle. The seven people in the aircraft died, according to local media, which included his wife and members of his immediate family. It was later reported that his son Ryder, 5 and his daughter Emma, 14, were killed in the crash. They were flying to Florida on a family trip.

Greg Biffle, nicknmaned the Biff, disputed 515 NASCAR Cup Series races over 16 years, with 19 victories and 13 poles. He finished second in the 2005 season. He was also the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series Champion. He retired from racing in 2022, and was named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.