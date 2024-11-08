Former Microsoft exec and Red Dead Redemption 2 developer found new studio

HQ

Sajid Farooq, former executive and DirectX lead at Microsoft, and former Red Dead Redemption 2 developer James Rackliffe have formed a new studio, opening its doors in Richmond, Virginia. The studio, ILHAM will create games that draw inspiration from Middle Eastern and Indian subcontinental cultures.

Both Farooq and Rackliffe have over 20 years of experience working at either tech giants or gaming titans, and they're using this experience to craft their debut title, which will be an open-world survival game set in a unique world inspired by Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures.

"Every developer wants people to buy their game. For us though, the goal is to create

something bigger than pure entertainment. We want to create something that stays with you

long after you are done playing...Something that entertains you first and foremost, but also

lets you discover deeper spiritual meaning," Farooq said, regarding the project. "I'm thrilled to bring to life a game that delves into Middle Eastern lore—a realm of history, mysticism, and spirituality that Western games rarely explore," added Rackliffe.

There's no release date or title for the game yet, but it'll be on its way to consoles and PC when it does release. Check out a piece of concept art from this debut title below: