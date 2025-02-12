Former Manchester City and Monaco player Benjamin Mendy joins FC Zurich

HQ

Benjamin Mendy had found a new club. The 30-year-old French left-back, who was put into custody for five months between 2021 and 2022 due to rape allegations, will play at FC Zurich in Switzerland.

Mendy used to play at Manchester City, and before that at Monaco, as well as the French national team, winning World Cup 2018. He was charged for rape and sexual assault allegations, but was cleared in July 2023, and Manchester City was forced to pay most of his unpaid salary: he remained at the club nearly two years after he was charged for rape in August 2021: he was unable to play due to being suspended by the FA, and the English club simply waited for his contract to end in June 2023.

In the summer of 2023, after being found not guilty of one charge of rape and one of attempted rape, he joined the second division French club Lorient. He had not played proffessionally for nearly two years. But now, he has joined the Swiss Super League club FC Zurich, winner of the league 13 times, last time in 2022. He will be there for 18 months.