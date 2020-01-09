Former Lionhead designer now working on Rare's Everwild

During X019 in November last year, Rare announced its upcoming title Everwild. At this stage we're actually not sure what it's all about, and there are signs that it's still only in early production with the launch far off in the future. At least we're slowly getting to know who is involved with the project, and it seems to be a very talented team - and amongst their number, we find a former notable Lionhead figure (Lionhead, now closed down, created the Fable series).

We are specifically talking about the game's lead designer, James Blackham, who previously lead technical designer for the cancelled Fable Legends (and who has also worked at Square Enix).

The game's executive producer is Rare veteran Louise O'Connor (Conker's Bad Fur Day, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts), with the former Sumo Digital lead Simon Woodroffe (Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed) acting as creative director, while Rare's studio art director Ryan Stevenson (Sea of Thieves, Viva Piñata) is responsible for the project's visual direction.

So far roughly 25 names have been confirmed as being involved in Everwild, but the real number is expected to be closer to 50. When Everwild will be released remains unknown, but we assume that it's safe to say that it won't be this year.

You watching Advertisements

Thanks, VGC.