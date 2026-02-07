Former Kansas City Chiefs player Darron Lee arrested for murdering his girlfriend

HQ

Darron Lee, former American football player who worked as linebacker for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills has been arrested and charged of murdering his girlfriend.

Police found the victim in a residence in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Thursday January 5. Despite attempts to save her life, the woman was already deceased and Lee was arrested on the spot, charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Darron Lee, who was a first-round pick for the New York Jets in 2016, was fired from the team in 2019 due to disciplinary problems and poor form, according to BBC.

He featured in the Kansas City Chiefs team that won Super Bowl in 2020 with Travis Kelce, although Lee did not play in the match. He joined Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 but was released two months later and never played again. He had been arrested before in 2023 for assault and domestic violence.