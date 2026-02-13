Former Juventus manager Igor Tudor hired as new Tottenham manager

HQ

Igor Tudor has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager but only until the end of the season. The Croatian, most recently a manager at Juventus, only lasting eight months in 2025, has agreed for an interim role at the struggling English club, close to the relegation zone and winless in the last eight games.

Tudor will succeed Thomas Frank, fired this week, and while he has not been seen as a long term replacement, he has a history of making an immediate impact at other clubs where he has worked, which is what Tottenham needs, according to BBC.

Before Juventus, where he was fired due to poor results, he has worked ad Lazio, Marseille, Galatasaray, and Udinese. His only trophy as a manager was the Croatian Cup in 2013, won with Hajduk Split.