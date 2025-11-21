Former Israel cycling team transforms into NSN Cycling, with Swiss and Spanish DNA, backed by Iniesta's company

HQ

The controversial Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, which caused huge protests during La Vuelta a España last summer in opposition to Israel and in solidarity with the masaccred Gaza, has changed its names and sponsors, and now it barely has any Israeli traces left. It will be called NSN Cycling, as announced on Friday, with NSN standing for 'Never Say Never'.

Following the protests, the owner of the team Sylvan Adams, who was a sionist close friend with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, distanced himself from the day-to-day involvement with the club. The Canadian sponsor Premier Tech also withdrew from the team. The new team doesn't mention the previous owners, but it seems to indicate that they have all gone, as the licence has been transferred and new sponsors join the project, of Swiss and Spanish origin.

The Swiss investment bank Stoneweg finances the team, that takes the name from the other investor, NSN, a company co-founded by former footballer Andrés Iniesta (FC Barcelona and Spain legend, scorer of the 2010 World Cup final goal, who retired one year ago) that organises events around the world. NSN also owns he Danish Second Division club Helsingør FC, and has been involved in cycling before as one of the investors of gravel bike brand GUAVA.

NSN cycling is be based in Barcelona and Girona, but is a Swiss team

"This new era marks a significant milestone in the growth of the team and an opportunity to join forces with organizations united by shared values of ambition, excellence, and the drive to inspire through sport", said the team in a statement.

The news comes days after knowing that La Vuelta 2026 will end in Granada instead of the previously expected finish in the Canary Islands, because the government of Gran Canaria demanded the removal of the formerly Israeli team.