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Doom: The Dark Ages

Former id Software developer describes layoffs as "a bloodbath"

It's believed that almost 75% of the staff at the Doom developer have been laid off.

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Xbox has hit the big reset button, and while it might be to try and save the business overall, it's come at a major cost to people's livelihoods. Bethesda has been hit hard by the layoffs, with id Software particularly losing at least half of its remaining developers, putting the Doom franchise's future in serious jeopardy.

Now, a new report from GamesBeat gives us more details, from some former employees who worked at id Software. One employee called the layoffs "a bloodbath," saying they were "blindsided by it. The scale of it."

Daniel Gagne, a UI artist who survived the layoffs, said "a massive amount of brilliant, talented individuals just lost their roles." It's believed id Software was left particularly vulnerable because it wasn't working on a major release at the time of the layoffs, something which has spared other studios as Xbox promised it wouldn't cancel any previously announced projects.

It's now unknown whether id Software will be able to produce its own games, considering it's believed around 73% of the studio has been laid off in total. Most likely, it'll transition to support work, which is a sad end for a great FPS developer.

Doom: The Dark Ages

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Doom: The Dark AgesScore

Doom: The Dark Ages
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

id Software is back with another chapter in its acclaimed action series, but can it live up to the astronomical heights we expect from the Doom franchise?



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