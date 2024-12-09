Former Grand Theft Auto developer calls out modern game creators for day zero patch mentality

HQ

A lot of games don't launch in the best states now. That doesn't mean they can't be enjoyable, but it does mean that gamers are often left waiting for titles to get a day one patch or an update soon after launch to fix glaring issues.

Many have taken issue with this recent trend, including former Grand Theft Auto developer Colin Anderson, who worked as an audio manager on the series. Speaking on Twitter/X (via GamesRadar), he had the following to say:

"As a developer, I miss the discipline of knowing there was no way to "fix" a game once it had been manufactured. The "Day Zero Patch" mentality today just encourages poor development and management practices, and it's a worse customer experience too."

Some other developers and gamers chimed in with their opinions, largely agreeing with Anderson. While we might have games with great ambitions nowadays, that doesn't necessarily mean those ambitions will be achieved, and sometimes people are waiting years until a game has fully realised its vision.

What do you think of the day one patch mentality?