Former french surgeon admits to "despicable acts" in child abuse trial

In a trial that has shocked France, former surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec, 74, has acknowledged his role in what is being called the largest child abuse case in the country's history (via Reuters).

Accused of assaulting 299 patients, most of whom were under 15 years old, Le Scouarnec confessed to "despicable acts" and expressed understanding of the indelible harm caused. The accused's abuses took place from 1989 to 2014, largely in northern France.

Many of his victims were allegedly assaulted while under anesthesia, with some never remembering the abuse until police linked their names to his detailed diaries, which described the assaults in detail. Though Le Scouarnec admitted to the majority of charges against him, his defense team has indicated that he intends to clarify which actions he fully recognizes as rape.

As victims, legal professionals, and supporters gather in court, the trial, expected to last until June, continues to expose systemic failures within both the medical field and justice system that allowed Le Scouarnec to continue his practices unchallenged for years. For now, it remains to be seen how this historic case will reshape child protection laws and medical oversight in France.