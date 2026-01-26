Former French senator on trial for allegedly drugging MP

HQ

A former French senator, Joël Guerriau, has gone on trial in Paris accused of spiking a fellow politician's drink with MDMA in an alleged sexual assault case that has rattled French politics.

Guerriau, 68, a centrist representing Loire-Atlantique, allegedly served a drugged glass of champagne to Sandrine Josso, 50, a centrist MP, in November 2023. Josso reported heart palpitations, nausea, and difficulty standing but managed to escape his apartment and seek help from colleagues and paramedics.

Joël Guerriau // Shutterstock

Guerriau, who resigned from the Senate last October, faces charges including the administration of a substance to commit sexual assault and drug possession. He denies any intent to assault, with his lawyer claiming the drink was served accidentally.

Josso, a leading advocate against drug-facilitated sexual crimes, has described the incident as a shocking betrayal by someone she considered a friend. She used her survival instinct and a taxi app to escape, later filing a police complaint with the help of parliamentary leaders.

If convicted, Guerriau could face up to five years for drug-facilitated assault and ten years for possession. The trial will also examine his internet activity in the days leading up to the alleged incident...