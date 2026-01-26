Former French senator on trial for allegedly drugging MP
A former French senator, Joël Guerriau, has gone on trial in Paris accused of spiking a fellow politician's drink with MDMA.
A former French senator, Joël Guerriau, has gone on trial in Paris accused of spiking a fellow politician's drink with MDMA in an alleged sexual assault case that has rattled French politics.
Guerriau, 68, a centrist representing Loire-Atlantique, allegedly served a drugged glass of champagne to Sandrine Josso, 50, a centrist MP, in November 2023. Josso reported heart palpitations, nausea, and difficulty standing but managed to escape his apartment and seek help from colleagues and paramedics.
Guerriau, who resigned from the Senate last October, faces charges including the administration of a substance to commit sexual assault and drug possession. He denies any intent to assault, with his lawyer claiming the drink was served accidentally.
Josso, a leading advocate against drug-facilitated sexual crimes, has described the incident as a shocking betrayal by someone she considered a friend. She used her survival instinct and a taxi app to escape, later filing a police complaint with the help of parliamentary leaders.
If convicted, Guerriau could face up to five years for drug-facilitated assault and ten years for possession. The trial will also examine his internet activity in the days leading up to the alleged incident...