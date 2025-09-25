Former French president faces historic 5-year prison sentence

HQ

We just got the news that former French president Nicolas Sarkozy received a 5-year prison sentence Thursday for his involvement in efforts to secure overseas funds for his election campaign, marking a rare and dramatic fall for a once-dominant political figure. While he denies wrongdoing and has promised to appeal, the court ordered him to serve time without delay. Reactions among politicians were sharply divided, with some condemning the ruling as biased and others praising it as a sign of an independent legal system. Despite losing official honors and facing ongoing legal battles, Sarkozy continues to hold influence in French politics, maintaining ties with prominent figures across the spectrum. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!