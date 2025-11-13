How events unfolded at Stade de France in November 13, 2015: praise for camaraderie between French and German players

HQ

Today marks the tenth anniversary of the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, a series of coordinated attacks that began near the Stade de France, where three bombers failed to enter the stadium and detonated bomb vests nearby. At the moment, a friendly match between France and Germany was taking place, and the match continued as normal, while terror unfolded at the rest of the city.

Philippe Tournon, head of press for the French national team between 1983-2006 and between 2010-2018, spoke to RMC Sport about how that night unfolded, the effectiveness of the security procedures, the lack of a major panic among the spectators (who learned about the events while at the match, reading their phones, while players and most of the staff were unaware) and the camaraderie between French and Germany players.

"Since many of the players knew each other well, had played together at the same clubs, and had met several times during France-Germany matches, a real sense of camaraderie developed, and some stayed for a long time. They would start chatting standing up, then sit down along the wall, on the floor. We would bring them sandwiches, a small beer, a soda, and they would chat", told Tournon.

Franch and German players helped each other during the difficult night

Since the stadium was cordoned off by the police, nobody was allowed to leave. Players on both teams learned about the events on the TV in the tunnels and lounges. The Germans wanted to leave by plane immediately, but couldn't book a plane so quickly, so it was Didier Deschamps (French head coach, then and now) who took the decision that nobody from the team would leave the stadium until making sure the Germans would safely get to the Le Bourget airport.

"Everyone was deeply affected, remaining for what seemed like endless minutes, their eyes glued to the television screens that bombarded us with cataclysmic images", said Tournon. Antoine Griezmann's sister safely escaped from the Bataclan concert, but Lassana Diarra's cousin died in the attacks. Despite it, they all played another friendly match in England three days later.

"The security procedures were effective, and that deserves praise"

Nobody on the pitch knew what was going on until the final whistle. Deschamps was briefly informed about "unrest" during halftime, they could see president François Hollande leaving early, and spectators looking at their phones, so they suspected something had happened. "I left my seat to join Frédéric Calange, TF1's on-site reporter, in charge of post-match interviews. And there, Frédéric was distraught. He told me: "We're going into special coverage as soon as the final whistle blows, we're signing off. There are dozens of dead in Paris."

"This is an opportunity to say that the undeniably dramatic event was perfectly managed, without panic. The President of the Republic left, people were aware of the situation via their cell phones, and there was no major panic. Upon leaving the stadium, it was impossible to exit the Stade de France as the area was cordoned off; everyone went onto the pitch. The security procedures were effective, and that deserves praise."

Is it appropiate to have another football match the same day ten years later?

Exactly one year later, another football match takes place at the stadium. France could secure qualification for World Cup 2026 if they win Ukraine. The captain Kylian Mbappé said that they will oay tribute to the victims and those who were affected physically or mentally.

Asked whether a match should not take place ten years later, Tournon feels that "we mustn't sanctify dates or dwell on past events". "If we make every date sacred to those that have already caused tragedies, it will be difficult to stick to the calendar. Despite all the respect I have for my Corsican friends and for May 5th, the date of the Furiani disaster, we mustn't forget, we must remember, but we mustn't sanctify dates or dwell on past events. That's my point of view, but I respect all other opinions."