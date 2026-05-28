Former Flamengo coach Filipe Luís making managerial debut in Europe in Monaco

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Brazilian manager Filipe Luís is making his debut as a manager in Europe next season. The 40-year-old, former player for Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea, was fired from Flamengo in March after failing to repeat the successes of last season, and is joining AS Monaco next season until 2028, as initially reported by Fabrizio Romano and supported by other reports on Thursday, following the destitution of Luis' successor Sébastien Pocognoli.

Filipe Luís led Flamengo to the Série A league title and the Libertadores Cup in 2025, an historic double, with other three titles, that wasn't followed by the Intercontinental Cup, where they lost in penalties to Paris Saint-Germain.

AS Monaco qualified at the last minute for the Conference League, finishing seventh in the Ligue 1, a disappointment compared to recent results like the Ligue 1 title in 2016/17 and a runner-up place in 2023/24. Filipe Luís will replace the Belgian Sébastien Pocognoli.