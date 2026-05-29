Former Ferrari chairman says the Luce will "risk destroying a legend"

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Recently, Ferrari finally fully unveiled their first ever EV, the Luce, and to say the reception has been mix would be the understatement of the year. While the internet has made its fair share of memes already, more established figures have also weighed in.

In an interview with askanews, the 78-old previous chairman of Ferrari, Luca di Montezemolo, shared his take on the Luce design, and let's just say he's not a fan:

"If I were to say what I really think, I'd be doing Ferrari a disservice. We risk destroying a legend, and I'm truly sorry about that. I hope they at least remove the prancing horse from that car."

But that is not all, because Montezemolo had one final jab at the exterior design up his sleeve. He said:

"[Luce] is certainly a car that at least the Chinese won't copy."

Despite the criticism, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has defended the Luce and insisted the EV does not replace the company's combustion-powered models. Ferrari says the Luce is intended to open a new chapter for the brand rather than redefine it entirely.