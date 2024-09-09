Former Faze member breaks world record for most pullups

HQ

Doug "Censor" Martin has recently broken the world record for the most pullups in 24 hours. The retired Call of Duty pro took on the challenge of doing the most pullups in a 24-hour period. This challenge wasn't something he just decided to do on a whim.

After years of training to get his body up to shape, Martin began his journey towards this world record. Last year, he could do around 5 hours of pullups, as the exercise put too much of a strain on him. However, now he's managed to push past his limits with a whopping 9,250 pullups achieved, smashing the previous record.

Martin posted a picture of his achievement on social media, where viewers also got a look at his hands. From swelling to blisters all along his fingers, it's clear he's not going to be doing any more pullups for a while.

This is an ad: