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Bernie Ecclestone, the founder of Formula One Group and CEO of the F1 until 2017, was detained in Portugal, at the Tires Aerodrome in Cascais, after arriving with a shotgun in his private jet, because he did not have the right documents to import it. The shotgun was for participating in a clay pigeon shooting competition.

Ecclestone, who is 95 years old, told the Press Association that he was not arrested, despite some outlets originally claiming he had been arrested, and said the Portuguese police "were very helpful and doing all they could to stop us from having to do what we had to do". He also told he learnt about the clay pigeon shooting competition from her wife Fabiana Flosi, and brought the shotgun from Switzerland, but did not have the blue book, so he was asked to surrender the weapon, asking and paying for a temporary import.

This marks the second time Eccleston has been stopped for carrying firearms in flights: in 2022 he was arrested in Brazil for an ilegal possession of a pistol, saying he was unawared he had carried it with it, and was released after paying bail.