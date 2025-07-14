Former employee reveals Bend Studio has "Multiple canceled/unannounced projects"

HQ

Bend Studio has suffered a very tragic history, delivering the highly acclaimed and successful Days Gone to PlayStation 4. But Sony still thought it sold too little and did not give the green light to a sequel.

Since then, heavyweights have dropped out, projects have been started and shut down, and apart from support roles, the studio hasn't released anything since 2019's Days Gone - and they don't have anything in the works, as far as we know. Now Bluesky user Timur222 is drawing attention to just how messy things have been by linking to former employee Jacob Fieth's LinkedIn page. The latter writes that he worked on "Multiple canceled/unannounced projects" and lists six items.

Whether all of them are actually different games, we don't know, but some obviously are - and of course we don't know if he was involved in all of the studio's projects, so there may be more that aren't even mentioned.

It's currently unknown what Bend Studio is working on, but earlier this year it was confirmed that one of their projects had been shut down by Sony, with many employees losing their jobs.