English
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 21

Former EA Sports President on FIFA Ultimate Team: "I don't see that as gambling"

Speaking in an interview, Peter Moore voiced his opinions on the controversial matter.

Recently, former EA Sports President Peter Moore spoke to GamesIndustry.biz about FIFA's Ultimate Team and whether or not its loot box style system is regarded as gambling. During the interview, Moore routinely referred to the FUT design that was brought to the series in 2008's FIFA 09 (when Moore still served as EA Sports President) as similar to collecting cigarette cards in the 1920s and 30s.

Talking about the matter in the interview, he stated; It "goes all the way back to collecting cigarette cards in the 1920s and '30s. People loved it. I think that sense of uncertainty and 'What are you going to get?' and then bang, Ronaldo or Messi would roll out and that's a wonderful thing."

Further through the interview, Moore did specify that this is simply his personal opinion. "You buy or grind your way up to getting a gold pack, you open it up, and you're either happy or you think it's a crappy pack. I don't see that as gambling, per se -- but again, this is my personal view as an outsider right now."

The argument surrounding loot boxes and the FUT design is still going on strong, as individual nations each look for different answers on how to approach the topic. Whatever your opinion is on the matter, considering 27% of EA's total net revenue over the past financial year comes from FUT alone, unless drastic measures are taken globally, it won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.biz.

FIFA 21Score

FIFA 21
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"FIFA 20 already had some problems, but the situation has worsened dramatically with FIFA 21."



