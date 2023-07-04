Former Dragon Age writer weighs in on Starfield only having four romance options

HQ

Recently, we reported that Starfield only had four options for romancing NPCs. To some, this was far too few, especially compared to other titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, where you could walk up to pretty much anyone with your special necklace and make them your partner.

Dragon Age veteran David Gaider chimed in on the discussion, saying "I'd say this is a good thing," over on Twitter. "Unless a meaningful romance arc is the kind of thing one imagines an AI could whip up... in which case, ew."

Gaider continued: "My impression is that [Bethesda have] been hedging their bets, promising quality on both fronts... but, yes, anyone who's played their games probably knows what to expect. Again, we'll have to see which fronts they've pushed on. The idea they could push on all fronts is... dicey."

It seems he believes that on paper, only four romance options could help Bethesda push forward on other fronts, but we'll have to wait and play the game to find out if Starfield can reach the ambitious heights that Todd Howard has said it can.

What do you think? Should Starfield have more than four romance options?