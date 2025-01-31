Former Dr. Disrespect studio, Midnight Society, is shutting down and laying off all of its staff

Midnight Society has not had the easiest of lives at all. The studio was founded a few years ago by a collection of industry veterans and influencer Guy "Dr. Disrespect" Beahm, and while the aim has been to create a place to build community-driven titles like the in-development Deadrop, the controversy and allegations levied against Dr. Disrespect made last year a bit of a nightmare for the studio, ultimately resulting in layoffs in September, and clearly this hasn't helped them secure their future.

In a statement on social media, Midnight Society has confirmed that it is closing down and that all 55 of its employees are being laid off. The developer is stopping work in Deadrop and attempting to secure places in other studios for its affected team. The full statement from the developer can be seen below.

What hasn't been explained yet is how this decision will affect the Founder's who have bought into Deadrop early on to support its development. Midnight Society hasn't yet affirmed if these individuals will be refunded for their financial commitment to the game.