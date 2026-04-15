Former doubles World No. 1 and winner of seven Grand Slams Jamie Murray retires

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Jamie Murray, 40-year-old Scottish doubles tennis player, has announced his retirement, ending an illustrious career where he won seven Grand Slam titles (two in doubles, five in mixed doubles) and reached World No. 1 in doubles, as well as winning Davis Cup in 2015 for Great Britain.

"My tennis journey comes to an end after 36 years. I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me", Murray announced on Instagram. "Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game".

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Jamie is the elder brother of Andy Murray, former World No. 1 in singles, and won two of his 34 doubles titles with him, as well as the first David Cup victory for Great Britain in 79 years. He won 589 matches and played 1,019 ATP Tour-level matches.

Jamie partnered with Jelena Jankovic to win Wimbledon 2007, with Martina Hingis for Wimbledon 2017 and US Open 2017, with Bethanie Mattek-Sands for US Open 2018 and 2019; and in doubles, with Bruno Soares for Australian Open 2016 and US Open 2016.