Former Disco Elysium employees join forces to form a new studio

Many of you probably remember the legal battle that took place at ZA/UM, a studio co-operative that produced the excellent Disco Elysium. Disputes over the direction of the studio and the rights to Disco Elysium (and its sequel) led its main creative heads to abandon it, while its sequel was cancelled. But that may not be the end of the formula created by these talents.

Those former employees have now come together to form a new independent studio called Longdue that wants to keep the same spirit to create narrative-driven CRPGs like the aforementioned Disco Elysium.

At the moment, Longdue has only about a dozen workers, also from Bungie, Rockstar, and Brave At Night, and they're working on a concept they call a "Psychogeographic" RPG, which "explores the delicate interplay between the conscious and the subconscious, the seen and the unseen. Set in a world where decisions affect the character's psyche and their environment, players will navigate an ever-changing landscape, shaped by internal and external forces." For now we have no further details on the project or what stage it is at, but they do say that it is seen as a spiritual successor to Disco Elysium.

"At Longdue, we're inspired by decades of classic RPGs, from Ultima and Wizardry, through Fallout and Planescape, to the justifiably adored Disco Elysium," said Narrative Director Grant Roberts. "We're excited to continue that legacy with another narrative-first, psychological RPG, where the interplay between inner worlds and external landscapes is the beating heart of the experience. We're building a world-class team for a world-class game that will tell a world-class story, and we can't wait to show you more."