Former devs reflect on Concord's failure: Players wrote it off before launch

One year after the catastrophic launch, it's clear: Concord is Sony's biggest fiasco in modern times. The game was shut down just days after its official release and rapidly turned into a symbol of Sony and PlayStation's seemingly misguided push into live-service. The failure also cast long shadows over several upcoming projects, not least Bungie's Marathon but also Fairgames.

In the latest episode of the Life Well Wasted podcast, former Firewalk developers reflected on what really went wrong. According to them, many players had already decided to dismiss Concord long before it hit the market—something they blame largely on poor marketing.

"It's weird that there is this audience who's just constantly wanting to be excited that something fails," one former developer noted.

They also pointed to the increasingly cynical and hostile climate in the gaming industry, where many so-called gamers seem to take joy in watching large, expensive projects collapse—without considering the personal and professional toll it takes on those who actually worked on the games.