Former Deviation Games developers have reportedly created a new Sony studio

It was announced that the studio would be closing its doors in March.

Former developers from Deviation Games, an indie studio and previous PlayStation partner, have reportedly formed a new Sony studio. This follows after it was announced this March that Deviation Games would be closing its doors after four years.

A post shared on LinkedIn from Deviation dev Michael Anthony says: "Hey, I hear that a lot of previous Deviation Games employees have setup their own studio at Sony working on an undisclosed new IP.

"All the people I see working there that have signed up are top class developers and hope that you can create a top class new IP with your studio that hopefully gives you all the time you need to create a quality product and not have to deal with red tape from previous projects."

As of the time of writing, Sony is yet to confirm the studio's existence.

