Former Deviation Games developers have reportedly created a new Sony studio

Former developers from Deviation Games, an indie studio and previous PlayStation partner, have reportedly formed a new Sony studio. This follows after it was announced this March that Deviation Games would be closing its doors after four years.

A post shared on LinkedIn from Deviation dev Michael Anthony says: "Hey, I hear that a lot of previous Deviation Games employees have setup their own studio at Sony working on an undisclosed new IP.

"All the people I see working there that have signed up are top class developers and hope that you can create a top class new IP with your studio that hopefully gives you all the time you need to create a quality product and not have to deal with red tape from previous projects."

As of the time of writing, Sony is yet to confirm the studio's existence.