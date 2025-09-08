Former Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand chosen as new Bayer Leverkusen head coach

HQ

Kasper Hjulmand has been chosen as Bayer Leverkusen's new head coach. The 2024 German champions did not find their foot after Xabi Alonso's exit to Real Madrid, and his immediate successor, Erik ten Hag, only lasted three games. His successor has been found, and is the former Danish manager, hired until June 30, 2027.

Simon Rolfe, Leverkusen sporting director, says that Hjulmand will develop "a clear and dominant style of play" and was recommended by Ismael Camenforte, assistanc coach with Danish national team, who previously worked for Leverkusen.

Hjulmand, 53 years old, has 27 years of experience as a manager, with successes including the Danish Superliga for Nordsjælland in 2012. He spent most of his career at Denmark, except for a year (2014/15) coaching Mainz 05. Most recently, between 2020 and 2024, he led Denmark to Euro 2020 semi-finals.

"I have always perceived Bayer 04 as a very well-managed, well-structured, and highly ambitious club. This impression has been confirmed in recent days", Kasper Hjulmand said. "It is an honor to be entrusted with such a team. I am very motivated by the task of shaping the future of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, following outstanding successes in the past, with both proven and exciting new players."